Rangoli Chandel wants to drag Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar to court, says Kangana Ranaut doesn’t want action against them

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has once again trained her guns at Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar, accusing them of spreading misinformation. Rangoli once again called them ‘B-grade women’ for laughing and mocking Kangana when her house in Mumbai was partially demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Rangoli added that she wished to drag Taapsee and Swara to court but had been told not to by Kangana. Sharing her opinion on Instagram, she wrote, “One thing I can’t ignore and want to say when we were going through the most difficult time as a family I was deeply hurt to see b grade actors like Swara and Tapasee mocked and laughed at Kangana’s demolished house. They even went on to call the demolition legal. I can actually drag them up court but Kangana does not want any action against them. People please watch out for these frustrated jealous and simply b grade women, don’t believe anything they endorse about Kangana.”

She added a caption to her post, saying, “Here’s an important announcement, some people tried to spread misinformation during illegal demolition of our property at Pali hill.... please be ware of such anti social elements ... I will keep informing you all about such shameless fellows in future as well !!”

The Bombay hight court on Friday held that demolition carried out by the BMC at Kangana’s bungalow was illegal and smacked of malicious intent. Kangana had thanked her followers for their support and wrote, “When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO.”

As for Taapsee and Swara, Kangana has also previously called them names. “What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?,” Kangana had said in an earlier interview with Republic TV.

