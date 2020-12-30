e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh spotted shopping for ladies handbags as Deepika Padukone remains busy with Chhapaak promotions. Watch

Ranveer Singh spotted shopping for ladies handbags as Deepika Padukone remains busy with Chhapaak promotions. Watch

As Deepika Padukone remained busy with Chhapaak promotions on Sunday, Ranveer Singh was seen shopping at a mall with sister Ritika.

bollywood Updated: Dec 30, 2019 11:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ranveer Singh spotted at a mall and Deepika Padukone during Chhapaak promotions.
Ranveer Singh is keeping himself occupied as wife and actor Deepika Padukone remains busy with promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak. A video of Ranveer looking for a ladies’ handbag at a showroom in a Mumbai mall has appeared online.

Ranveer went window shopping on Sunday along with sister Ritika and was seen looking around for handbags. The video shows him dressed in a white tee and a red fedora hat as he searches for the right one. He is also seen taking suggestions from Ritika who is seen accompanying him in black casuals and a red purse. The two were even mobbed by several onlookers and Ranveer even waved to them until he was escorted to a shop.

 

 

Ranveer’s fans had interesting reactions to the actor’s latest outing. A fan said, “Baabaaaa the best.” Another commented, “I was there, all crowd was so crazy and excited to see them.” One more user asked about his wife, “Is he buying something that’s for deepika?”

Deepika Padukone in a sari during Chhapaak promotions.
Deepika Padukone looks stunning during Chhapaak promotions.
Meanwhile, Deepika posted a few pictures of her latest look for Chhapaak promotions. She shared pictures of herself looking stunning in a colourful sari with her hair loosely tied in a bun. She complemented her look with big colourful earrings and several heavy bangles to finish her look.

Deepika plays an acid-attack survivor named Malti in Chhapaak. The film is based on the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead opposite Deepika.

The actor recently shared a motivational video titled Muh Dikhai 2.0 that also showed a glimpse from sets behind the scenes. The inspirational video has four acid-victim survivors who are performing effortlessly in front of the camera and have clearly become an inspiration for the actor.

Talking about these strong women, Deepika says, “What inspires me is their spirit, they chose not to be a victim, they have chosen to be victorious.” She further said that working with them was fun, emotional and mostly a revelation of how confident they were.

