Raveena Tandon shares daughter’s boxing video, says no one messes with her little Mary Kom

Actor and proud mother Raveena Tandon has shared a new video of her daughter Rasha. In it, the 13-year-old can be seen practising boxing with her trainer and serving up some fierce punches.

“No One just No One messes with Mah Baybee. My lil #marykom,” Raveena captioned the video. She recently shared another picture with her daughter from Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations on Udaipur. “#mybabyandi,” she had captioned the picture.

Raveena has four children. She adopted daughters Pooja and Chhaya in 1995 as a single mother. In 2003, she married film distributor Anil Thadani and gave birth to Rasha in 2005. Her fourth child and only son, Ranbirvardhan was born in 2007. Check out more pictures of her family:

Raveena recently commented on the MeToo movement in India. She said that even though she has not been a victim of sexual harassment, the countless stories of ill-treatment of women anger her. The 43-year-old actor said she has been through “professional harassment” in the film industry and hence understands the trauma.

“I was never sexually harassed as I was not the one to just take it. I would give it back. But I can imagine the trauma that the young girls go through. It is so sad and disheartening to hear these stories. It angers me. I have been through professional harassment. I did lose out on couple of films. There were few women journalists, who would tarnish our reputation in their magazines or newspapers. Like, from being called a liar to delusional liar, etc. They helped the heroes,” Raveena told PTI.

Raveena was a popular actor in the 90s and has worked in several movies like Main Khiladi Tu Anadi, Mohra, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Gharwali Baharwali. She was recently seen in 2017 movie, Maatr.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 18:16 IST