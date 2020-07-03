Remembering Saroj Khan: Divya Dutta says ‘masterji’ would always keep actors on their toes

bollywood

Divya Dutta feels lucky that she got a chance to collaborate with the late choreographer Saroj Khan for two projects — Veer Zara (2004) and Kahaani Gudiya Ki (2005). But apart from the professional relationship, the reason Khan was dear to the Dutta is even more special.

“For me, a major connect with her was that she looked a lot like my mother. In fact, everyone used to ask my mom sometimes that are you her sister?,” recalls the 42-year-old.

Many people referred to Khan as ‘masterji’, and also said that she’d be a strict disciplinarian on set. Dutta agrees and adds, “But, it showed on-screen if you took your work for granted. It was never uncalled for. She was a disciplinarian, and why not? Sometimes, we being stars, say ‘ho jaayega’. She’d keep you on your toes, literally. I think that was really lovely,” says Dutta, recounting the first shot she gave for Veer Zara.

RIP #Saroj ji.. had the honour of learning to weave magic with expressions n movements from you.. had an added connect as I shared with you once.. your uncanny resemblance with ma.. indian cinema shall miss you., your grace your elegance that supreme talent!! Adieus masterji! pic.twitter.com/MIIW8TwgGU — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) July 3, 2020

“I went and touched her feet, and thanked her, hugged her after saying ‘thank you masterji’. It was the euphoria of working with the best,” shares the actor.

Khan, in a career spanning four decades, choreographed chartbusters such as Ek Do Teen (Tezaab; 1988), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga (Beta; 1992) and Hawa Hawaii (Mr India; 1987). She also received the National Film Award for Best Choreography for Jab We Met’s Yeh Ishq Hai.

Dutta’s last meeting with the ace choreographer also happened at an awards function. “We both were recipients on that day. I sat with her, hugged her tight, and held her arm. I am glad I did that, because you don’t know when you will meet the same person ever again, or not meet. God bless her,” Dutta ends.

