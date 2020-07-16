Rhea Chakraborty requests Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

bollywood

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 15:43 IST

Actor Rhea Chakraborty posted messages on Twitter and Instagram asking for the aid of Home Minister Amit Shah in launching a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. In the messages, Rhea identified herself as Sushant’s girlfriend.

“Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry,” the tweet posted by Rhea’s account read. “I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures , prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir,” the message continued.

Earlier in the day, Rhea had shared a screengrab of a rape threat she’d received, and asked for the police to investigate. Rhea posted the image on Instagram, a day after breaking her silence on Sushant’s death. “I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet. I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet. I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ?” she wrote in her caption.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty replies to troll who gave her death, rape threats after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Enough is enough’

In the wake of the actor’s suicide, a massive online campaign fuelled by conspiracy theories has been demanding a CBI investigation into the matter. Several notable Bollywood personalities, accused in the court of public opinion for allegedly ostracising Sushant, have also been targeted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more