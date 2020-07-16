e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Rhea Chakraborty requests Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Rhea Chakraborty requests Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Rhea Chakraborty took to social media on Thursday to demand a CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

bollywood Updated: Jul 16, 2020 15:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Rhea Chakraborty with Sushant Singh Rajput.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty posted messages on Twitter and Instagram asking for the aid of Home Minister Amit Shah in launching a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. In the messages, Rhea identified herself as Sushant’s girlfriend.

“Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry,” the tweet posted by Rhea’s account read. “I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures , prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir,” the message continued.

Hindustantimes

Earlier in the day, Rhea had shared a screengrab of a rape threat she’d received, and asked for the police to investigate. Rhea posted the image on Instagram, a day after breaking her silence on Sushant’s death. “I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet. I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet. I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ?” she wrote in her caption.

 

In the wake of the actor’s suicide, a massive online campaign fuelled by conspiracy theories has been demanding a CBI investigation into the matter. Several notable Bollywood personalities, accused in the court of public opinion for allegedly ostracising Sushant, have also been targeted.

