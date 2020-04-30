e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / ‘Rishi Kapoor wanted to start work on a fresh film with me, I would give my right arm to do that’

‘Rishi Kapoor wanted to start work on a fresh film with me, I would give my right arm to do that’

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha pens a heartfelt tribute exclusively for veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who died today at the age of 67. Sinha had directed Kapoor in Mulk and he feels glad that the actor agreed to be a part of the film that changed Sinha’s life forever.

bollywood Updated: Apr 30, 2020 18:23 IST
Anubhav Sinha
Anubhav Sinha
Hindustan Times
Actor Rishi Kapoor worked with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha in Mulk (2018).
Actor Rishi Kapoor worked with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha in Mulk (2018).
         

Thirty years in the business and I have met most of people in Bollywood — some briefly, and some more. Strangely Rishi ji was one person I never had a chance to meet, and in 2017 once I finished writing MULK I very clearly knew I was looking for him.

This was also a time in my career when I was trying to make a film that everyone thought was a wrong film to make. It was against the tide but somehow I wasn’t able to contain the story. I had to tell the story to the world. The general view was that I will not get the actors to participate or even financiers. I did not have an option for Rishi Kapoor in mind when Mushtaq Shiekh, my friend offered to take me to meet him.

 

View this post on Instagram

Such an honour. Thank you Sir.

A post shared by Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinhaa) on

The moment I walked in to the room, there was this feeling that I knew him from before. Something told me that we were going to do something good together. He heard the script and had just one question, ‘But there is no hero in the film’. What he meant was a young lead.

That is how realistic he was about who he was and this came from a man who was a star before he was born. He was Raj Kapoor’s son and then he was a legitimate star on his own for five decades. I am so happy he agreed to be a part of the film that would change my life forever.

Last I met him, he wanted to start work on a fresh one with me. I would give my right arm to do that. I only hope he didn’t feel any pain when he left because he was born to be just happy about life. Zindabad Chintu Ji!!!

(Disclaimer: The views expression by the author are personal, and not those of the publication.)

top news
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Borders sealed, stopping infiltration of Covid-19 carriers our aim now: BSF chief
Borders sealed, stopping infiltration of Covid-19 carriers our aim now: BSF chief
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Rishi Kapoor funeral: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena attend last rites
Rishi Kapoor funeral: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena attend last rites
Skoda opens digital bookings for new Superb FL, much-awaited Karoq SUV
Skoda opens digital bookings for new Superb FL, much-awaited Karoq SUV
iPhone 12 prices leaked: Here are all the numbers
iPhone 12 prices leaked: Here are all the numbers
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news