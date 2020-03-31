Ruslaan Mumtaz, wife Nirali name their newborn son Rayaan: ‘My superhero is here’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 08:48 IST

Ruslaan Mumtaz and his wife Nirali, who became parents to a son on March 26, have zeroed in on Rayaan as their baby’s name. “Rayaan means gates to heaven. Nirali came up with this name and we immediately locked it. She was very close to her grandmother who passed away two days before the baby was born. So, she decided to call him Rayaan, opening the gates of heaven for our grandmother, into our lives,” Ruslaan shares.

Ruslaan Mumtaz’s wife Nirali was due for delivery in the second week of April, and the actor wasn’t expecting the baby to arrive early. But it happened. He says the moment Nirali told him “it’s time”, he freaked out thinking how they would reach the hospital amid the lockdown situation.

The couple welcomed a son on March, and the fact that he has come at a time when there is a global pandemic, makes Mumtaz feel his son is a “superhero”. He wrote on his social media, “I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch come here for a reason. So I’m hoping my chota baby is a superhero born in difficult times and in time, will make this world even more beautiful than he already is.”

Talking to us, Mumtaz shares that the whole experience was “no less than filmy”. “There was no one on the road. It was like a Hollywood movie where the world has ended and the husband drives the car to take his pregnant wife to the hospital in the middle of the night,” says Mumtaz, who is yet to decide a name for his son.

Interestingly, this is the first time in his life he’s ever held a baby in his arms. “I was never comfortable. I would never hold my friend’s babies too. My child is the first child I’ve ever held in my arms ever and that moment, I forget everything that’s happening in the outside world. I feel there are certain things, which when they happen, make you realise their beauty”.

Also read: Karan Johar’s mother decks up for high tea in quarantine, fellow Sindhi Ranveer Singh says ‘she knows it’. Watch

All said and done, all their planning for the delivery went down the drain due to the lockdown situation. “I wish our family would have been with us this moment... We were planning to stay at Nirali’s parent’s house and had made all the arrangements. We built the nursery as well, but now we wouldn’t be able to travel. We don’t have a house help with us... so we will go to my parents’ house in Mumbai,” Mumtaz ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more