e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan cried thinking about Wajid Khan’s death, says Sajid Khan

Salman Khan cried thinking about Wajid Khan’s death, says Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan says Salman Khan got teary eyed when they were speaking about his later brother Wajid Khan.

bollywood Updated: Aug 14, 2020 19:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan collaborated with Sajid-Wajid on multiple movies.
Salman Khan collaborated with Sajid-Wajid on multiple movies.
         

Music composer Sajid Khan has recalled the moment he was talking about his late brother Wajid Khan to their actor friend Salman Khan. Sajid said that Salman got teary-eyed thinking about Wajid.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Sajid said, “Aasoo nikal aaye baat karte karte. Maine bhai se bola, bhai I am feeling Wajid yahin hai. Salman bhai bhi walk karke peeche chale gaye swimming pool ki taraf aur aasmaan mein dekh kar vo bhi rone lage (Tears started flowing down my eyes as I was talking. I told him, I feel that Wajid is with us right now. Salman walked back to the pool area and he looked up at the sky and started crying).”

In another interview to Zoom, Sajid said he still sends messages to his brother on WhatsApp. “The place where I sit in my house there is a picture of him and me on the wall, so I go there and speak to him, I still WhatsApp Wajid. I sent this (Jeet Jayenge Hum) song to him on WhatsApp. I am still talking to him. I want to keep it like that where I am talking to him on the phone. Sometimes, I call and message him and say that this is when our song is releasing. I sent this song Jeet Jaayenge Hum first to Wajid only. I don’t want to get in that zone. I want to be in that zone where even if he is not seen, he is there, we are talking. Maybe a different way of remembering him. Maybe soon, I will start calling people from Wajid’s phone also.”

Wajid died on June 1 at 42. Starting their career in 1998 with Salman Khan-starrer Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Sajid-Wajid scored music for many films of the superstar including Dabangg franchise, Chori Chori, Hello Brother, Wanted and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. They had recently composed the actor’s single, Bhai Bhai, as well.

Also read: Video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka questioning former staff member over suspicious money transfer goes viral

Along with composing music for blockbusters such as Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger, Wajid had also lent his voice to songs such as Hud Hud Dabangg, Jalwa and Fevicol Se.

Wajid, along with his brother Sajid, served as mentor on singing reality shows Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar. They also scored IPL 4 theme song, Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Entire nation pays tribute to sacrifices of Galwan Valley: President Kovind
Entire nation pays tribute to sacrifices of Galwan Valley: President Kovind
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
India urges China to complete stalled disengagement process along LAC
India urges China to complete stalled disengagement process along LAC
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In