Salman Khan cried thinking about Wajid Khan’s death, says Sajid Khan

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 19:22 IST

Music composer Sajid Khan has recalled the moment he was talking about his late brother Wajid Khan to their actor friend Salman Khan. Sajid said that Salman got teary-eyed thinking about Wajid.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Sajid said, “Aasoo nikal aaye baat karte karte. Maine bhai se bola, bhai I am feeling Wajid yahin hai. Salman bhai bhi walk karke peeche chale gaye swimming pool ki taraf aur aasmaan mein dekh kar vo bhi rone lage (Tears started flowing down my eyes as I was talking. I told him, I feel that Wajid is with us right now. Salman walked back to the pool area and he looked up at the sky and started crying).”

In another interview to Zoom, Sajid said he still sends messages to his brother on WhatsApp. “The place where I sit in my house there is a picture of him and me on the wall, so I go there and speak to him, I still WhatsApp Wajid. I sent this (Jeet Jayenge Hum) song to him on WhatsApp. I am still talking to him. I want to keep it like that where I am talking to him on the phone. Sometimes, I call and message him and say that this is when our song is releasing. I sent this song Jeet Jaayenge Hum first to Wajid only. I don’t want to get in that zone. I want to be in that zone where even if he is not seen, he is there, we are talking. Maybe a different way of remembering him. Maybe soon, I will start calling people from Wajid’s phone also.”

Wajid died on June 1 at 42. Starting their career in 1998 with Salman Khan-starrer Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Sajid-Wajid scored music for many films of the superstar including Dabangg franchise, Chori Chori, Hello Brother, Wanted and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. They had recently composed the actor’s single, Bhai Bhai, as well.

Along with composing music for blockbusters such as Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger, Wajid had also lent his voice to songs such as Hud Hud Dabangg, Jalwa and Fevicol Se.

Wajid, along with his brother Sajid, served as mentor on singing reality shows Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar. They also scored IPL 4 theme song, Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka.

