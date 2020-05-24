Salman Khan has an Eid surprise for fans despite Radhe release getting stalled. Details here

bollywood

Updated: May 24, 2020 14:38 IST

Over the years, the release of a Salman Khan film on Eid has become a tradition. Despite the coronavirus pandemic putting paid to his plans this year, the actor still has a special Eid treat planned for his fans -- he will release a special song on Monday.

Since 2009, Salman has come out with a film on Eid every year, with the exception of 2013 -- Wanted (2009), Dabangg (2010), Bodyguard (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Kick (2014), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Sultan (2016), Tubelight (2017), Race 3 (2018) and Bharat (2019).

While Salman had grand plans to release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid 2020, he could not do so due to the mass closure of theatres amid the nationwide lockdown.

Salman has already released two singles -- Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina -- during the lockdown. With Pyaar Karona, he advised listeners to be cautious and help the needy during the global pandemic through lyrics such as, “Pyaar Karona, aitihaat rakhona, khayal rakhona, madad karona (Love, exercise caution, take care and help others)”.

The lyrics of the song were written by Salman along with Hussain Dalal, while Sajid-Wajid composed it.

Salman featured alongside Jacqueline Fernandez in the music video of Tere Bina. The song was composed by Ajay Bhatia, with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and vocals by the actor himself. The video was shot entirely at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse and the actor quipped that it was his ‘cheapest production’.

“We are used to shooting songs on very big productions, taking large amount of days for costume, hair, make-up and weeks of prep but all of a sudden we find ourselves working with a team of three people (Salman, Jacqueline and a DOP). For the first time I found myself checking lighting and moving props around. It was a great experience to know that you can use what comes your way and make the most of any situation,” Jacqueline said, about her experience of shooting for the Tere Bina video.

