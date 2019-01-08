Salman Khan introduces Sooraj Pancholi as Satellite Shankar with new film poster

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was last seen onscreen in the 2015 film Hero, has been roped in for the upcoming movie Satellite Shankar, which will be releasing on July 5.

Actor Salman Khan who had produced his debut film Hero shared the film’s poster with the tweet, “India ko connect karega India ka naya hero. Sooraj Pancholi in & as #SatelliteShankar looking superb. @Sooraj9pancholi , all the best @MuradKhetani @ashwinvarde.”

India ko connect karega India ka naya hero. Sooraj Pancholi in & as #SatelliteShankar looking superb. @Sooraj9pancholi , all the best @MuradKhetani @ashwinvarde pic.twitter.com/eRW2fNAq66 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 8, 2019

Sooraj, who is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and actress Zarina Wahab, on Tuesday shared few more posters of the film on the social media. One poster shows a beige coloured bag covered with badges and was shared with the caption, “Here’s a Glimpse of the beginning of an extraordinary journey!!#SatelliteShankar releasing 5th July 2019!”

Sooraj shared another poster which is a sketch of Lord Shiva’s face with snow-covered mountains in the background. He shared it with the caption, “Life is a journey with one perfect end... Satellite on, tension gone!! Connecting you all with #SatelliteShankar from 5th July 2019!”

Directed by Irfan Kamal, Satellite Shankar will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

