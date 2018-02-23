Salman Khan on not sharing his personal life: Media talks about my affairs until a court date comes up

He may be one of the biggest stars in India, but Salman Khan says it was not an easy journey to stardom for him, courtesy his professional highs and lows and legal woes.

The 52-year-old actor believes there have been breaking points in his life, but the nature of his job does not allow him to share his vulnerable side with the world.

“My profession is such that I have to look good, dress up, do stylised action sequences and romance. Articles come on my affairs, me working with beautiful heroines and then suddenly a court date comes up... People see me on Bigg Boss in which I am laughing and joking.

Salman Khan in conversation with DSK Legal Managing Partner Anand Desai at the TiE Global Summit in Mumbai on Feb 22, 2018. (IANS)

“So, people think I don’t give a damn about things. That is the most difficult part about our journey as actors. No matter what you are going through at your home or in your personal life, you can’t have sub-titles there. You have to be that character, no matter what you are going through,” Salman said at the Global TiE Summit.

The actor said being a star has a lot repercussions as he does not have the “luxury of being depressed or sad”.

“I see a lot of people going on vacations, but I cannot afford that luxury of taking a vacation. I see a lot of people getting depressed and emotional, but I can’t afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional because no matter what I am going through, it works against me,” he said.

Recalling his initial days in the film industry, Salman revealed his aim as a new actor was to give an equally bigger hit as Aamir Khan’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

“The journey I began with Maine Pyar Kiya, not knowing if I would make it, and that time it was difficult because there was another actor, who had started his career and he had given a big hit. That kid’s name was Aamir Khan.

“He was from the same locality. I thought that he made it and if I didn’t make it, the whole Bandra will start laughing at me. So, my concern was only Bandra- Pali Hill and the friends’ circle, which just had four-five people,” Salman said.

