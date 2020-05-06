Sambhavna Seth says she went to hospital after panic attack: ‘We were denied entry by most hospitals’

bollywood

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth, who was admitted to a hospital late Tuesday, has assured fans that she does not have any problem related to coronavirus. However, she claimed that hospitals refused to admit her, adding that doctors are scared of patients - perhaps they fear being infected with Covid-19.

After thanking fans for their concern over her health, Sambhavna said in the video, “Let me assure you, my health problem is not Covid-related. My health problem is something else but I had the problem at a moment when everyone was worried I may have been infected with coronavirus. It is my responsibility that I inform you what problems we faced because of going to he hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

After revealing that she had an anxiety attack, Sambhavna further said, “I have a lot of cough. Sab log darr jate hain, cough matlab Covid (Everyone is scared that cough means Covid). Only my close friends knew that I have allergic cough and it gets severe. I was already taking heavy medicines for this. It took 20 days but my cough was cured completely. However, I have been having slight panic attacks for past few days. I felt dizzy and my blood pressure went down.”

“After we checked, my BP was 60 - around 75-80 is considered low but mine was way down. My left ear was blocked. That’s when I had panic attacks and began feeling too dizzy. We tried calling up hospitals but everyone advised not to visit the hospitals and they suggested taking various medicines. I was tired of walking around the house, and was having major panic attacks. It was around 4am that I told Avinash (husband) to take me to the hospital,” she added.

She also revealed that hospitals refused to open their gates. “At 4am, we went to so many hospitals but were denied entry. Several hospitals refused to open their gates. We were even told the hospital was closed! Anyone can face an emergency situation. I am not saying all hospitals did this. Kokilaben entertained me for three minutes and allowed me in the emergency. They told me they could not do anything for me as it was an ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) problem and I would have to consult the OPD in the morning,” she said.

“We were refused by most hospitals in our area. We were either told that the hospitals is closed or simply denied entry. We were also told that doctors are not available. So doctors and nurses at Kokilaben told me that I should not be in the hospital. I felt I was facing problem and was given such advise that made me feel twice the problem that I was facing.,” the actor added.

Avinash added that nurses at Kokilaben told them that many people are facing panic attacks and advised everyone to keep themselves safe and calm and avoid hospital visits. Sambhavna added, “I have been given antibiotics and medicines for vertigo. I am feeling better, but it will take time. I am only praying our parents or elderly people do not fall sick. Because doctors are scared to entertain people. This situation of fear is very dangerous. We felt like it was the worst night we saw. I hope no one else faces this. I request everyone to take care and make sure you do not fall sick.” As the video played, inset showed Sambhavna inside the hospital.

Sambhavna had been hospitalised for the second time within two days. Her husband Avinash Dwivedi shared a note on her Instagram account, informing fans: “Hi guys, yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am in the morning and now taking her to the hospital again.” Adding that in such a case, she will not be able to share a vlog on her YouTube channel, it stated, “So there will be no vlog today. Regards, Avinash Dwivedi.”

