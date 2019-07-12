Sameera Reddy gives birth to a baby girl, thanks fans for their love and blessings. See pic

Actor Sameera Reddy has given birth to a baby girl and has shared the first picture with her newborn. The actor is already a mother to a four-year-old boy named Hans.

Sharing a picture of herself holding the hand of the baby girl, Sameera wrote on Instagram, “Our little angel came this morning. My Baby girl ! Thank you for all the love and blessings #blessed.”

Several Bollywood and television celebrities congratulated her on the occasion. Actor Karan Tacker wrote, “Congratulations you guys!! Sending a whole lot of love !!!” Actor Karanvir Bohra commented, “Oh my oh my. congratulations” Chef Amrita Raichand wished her saying, “Heeyyyyy!!! Congratulations!!! Lucky lucky you!! A girl!! God bless.”

Sameera had recently shared a candid video, showing her various moods during her pregnancy. She wrote with it, “This is the real me! Almost ready to pop! I know I’ll bounce back and i’m not afraid of being judged. I wanted to share how I looked without make up & my morning face and how it’s important for me to celebrate it ! #imperfectlyperfect Thank you @namratasoni you’ve been amazing.”

She also shared many pictures from her pregnancy photo shoot in a green bikini. “Reflecting! I’m proud to say these pictures are #nofilter #notouchup #nophotoshop,” she wrote with one of the pics. She captioned another picture: “To completely let go and be fearless is liberating.” The Tezz actor also opened up about her last leg of pregnancy.

Sameera married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014 and had a very difficult first pregnancy.

