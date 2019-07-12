Sameera Reddy gives birth to a baby girl, thanks fans for their love and blessings. See pic

Actor Sameera Reddy has given birth to a baby girl and has shared the first picture with her newborn. The actor is already a mother to a four-year-old boy named Hans. Sharing a picture of herself holding the hand of the baby girl, Sameera wrote on Instagram, “Our little angel came this morning. My Baby girl ! Thank you for all the love and blessings #blessed.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera) on Jul 12, 2019 at 1:00am PDT Several Bollywood and television celebrities congratulated her on the occasion. Actor Karan Tacker wrote, “Congratulations you guys!! Sending a whole lot of love !!!” Actor Karanvir Bohra commented, “Oh my oh my. congratulations” Chef Amrita Raichand wished her saying, “Heeyyyyy!!! Congratulations!!! Lucky lucky you!! A girl!! God bless.”Also read: Pooja Batra secretly marries boyfriend Nawab Shah, shares photos from their honeymoonSameera had recently shared a candid video, showing her various moods during her pregnancy. She wrote with it, “This is the real me! Almost ready to pop! I know I’ll bounce back and i’m not afraid of being judged. I wanted to share how I looked without make up & my morning face and how it’s important for me to celebrate it ! #imperfectlyperfect Thank you @namratasoni you’ve been amazing.” View this post on Instagram This is the real me! Almost ready to pop! I know I’ll bounce back and im not afraid of being judged 🙌🏼. I wanted to share how I looked without make up &amp; my morning face 😱 and how it’s important for me to celebrate it ! #imperfectlyperfect Thank you @namratasoni you’ve been amazing . . 🎥 the very talented @varadsugaonkar ⚡️. . #video #positivevibes #socialforgood #positivebodyimage #preggo #pregnant #pregnancy #9monthspregnant #almostthere #naturalmakeup #natural #acceptance #positivity #selflove #makeupfree #momtobe #momtobeagain #bump #bumpstyle #maternityshoot #maternityphotography #feelgood #bodypositive #loveyourself A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera) on Jul 10, 2019 at 1:10am PDT She also shared many pictures from her pregnancy photo shoot in a green bikini. “Reflecting! I’m proud to say these pictures are #nofilter #notouchup #nophotoshop,” she wrote with one of the pics. She captioned another picture: “To completely let go and be fearless is liberating.” The Tezz actor also opened up about her last leg of pregnancy. View this post on Instagram Reflecting ! 🌟Im proud to say these pics are #nofilter #notouchup #nophotoshop ❤️ . #imperfectlyperfect #positivebodyimage #socialforgood #loveyourself #natural #water #keepingitreal . 📷 @luminousdeep #mua @kohlnrouge styled by @viihal @kairesortwear #bikini @jwmarriottjuhu . . #acceptance #body #woman mom #underwater #picoftheday #underwaterphotography #maternityshoot #pool #maternityphotography #bump #bumpstyle #pregnantbump #positivevibes #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancyphotography #preggo #blessed A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera) on Jul 3, 2019 at 11:52pm PDT Sameera married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014 and had a very difficult first pregnancy. Follow @htshowbiz for more