Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata says words can’t explain what’s going on in her ‘mind and heart’, best to stay silent

bollywood

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:10 IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata, has shared a new Instagram post, in which she has spoken about being resilient in the face of difficulties. Sanjay is currently being treated for cancer.

In her caption, Maanayata wrote, “Sometimes you just have to stay silent because no words can explain what is going on in your mind and heart.” The post has been ‘liked’ over 60000 times, and has attracted words of support in the comments section.

Sanjay recently announced a ‘short break’ from acting, without specifying the reason. Maanayata in a statement said, “For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress.”

Also read: Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata shares update after his cancer diagnosis: ‘Sanju will complete preliminary treatment in Mumbai’

She added, “To all of Sanju’s fans and well wishers, I can’t begin to thank you for the love and warmth you have shown him all these years. Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well.” Maanayata in her original statement had said, “We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass.”

A source from the hospital, however, told Hindustan Times that the actor had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. “When he was taken to the hospital, he was low on oxygen saturation. But when his Covid-19 report came negative, (they ran) cancer analysis and it came positive,” said the source.

The actor has several projects in the pipeline, including Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz, Shamshera, KGF: Chapter 2 and Prithviraj. He recently appeared in Sadak 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more