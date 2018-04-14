‘Sanskari babuji’ Alok Nath talks about his ‘cool grandpa’ avatar in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Actor Alok Nath’s role of a cool grandfather in the recent film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS), was far from his stereotypical onscreen image of the sanskari babuji (moralistic father). And, the actor says he thoroughly enjoyed playing the part.

“I loved playing this role. I never felt hesitant or shy in performing it because I believe when you are an actor, you have to do [just about] any role,” he says, adding that it can in no way affect his popularity negatively. “Instead this role has added more fame to my personality and is being widely praised by people. If I am offered more such roles in the future, I will definitely go for it,” says Nath.

The actor credits the success of his role to the film’s director Luv Ranjan. “It was his idea to [present] me in a never-seen-before way, and thankfully, it worked.”

Asked about the equation that he likes to maintain with the younger generation in real life, especially with his children, Nath — who is a “moralistic person” in real life — says, “It’s very friendly. We share our sorrows and happiness with each other and that is definitely boosting our relationship.”

Keeping up with today’s generation, the actor is on Twitter but isn’t an active user. “I hardly get the time to open it,” he says, adding, “[But] today, social media is a great source of information... It has also added some colours to my personality.”

