Saqib Saleem: I have got nothing to lose because I don’t have to live up to a name

Actor Saqib Saleem, who started his career with the film Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge? (2011) and rose to fame with Mere Dad Ki Maruti (2013), believes in giving his hundred percent to every film he does. So much so, that he says, “I work on every film as if it’s my last film, and I am not going to get any other film after this one.”

Saqib has worked like this for all the seven films he has done so far, “because [we] don’t have an option”, he says, adding, “We’ve come into this industry on our own, doing what we want to do. I have got nothing to lose, because I don’t have to live up to a name.”

The actor stars in the upcoming film, Dil Juunglee, alongside actor Taapsee Pannu. He also features in Race 3, starring Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor — Saqib’s first multi-starrer film with big names. Is he apprehensive about the fact that he might not be noticed among so many other stars? “I’m a competitive actor. If I am on a set with a lot of actors, that’s great for me. I enjoy that, because I want to learn from [actors like] Anil Kapoor, who’s a legend. I want to learn from Salman Khan. They have achieved so much in their life. I want to better my game too,” says Saqib, adding that every film of his has been a conscious decision.

“If I wanted to play safe, I would’ve been sitting in Delhi in my father’s restaurant (The family runs a restaurant business in the Capital). I was making so much money there, I was happy with life. I had whatever I wanted,” he says.

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02