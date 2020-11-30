Secret nod to Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai in the name of Abhishek Bachchan’s kabaddi team

bollywood

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 16:52 IST

Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that there is a personal connect behind the name of his kabaddi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers. He said he was inspired by his father, wife and daughter to name the team.

In a press conference, Abhishek let it drop how Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya figure in the name. “Whatever work I do in life, I feel it should have a personal connect. When I was little, my father used to call me out saying ‘Tiger’ then after a few years I thought even I should call him something as an answer. One day when he came back home from shooting, he asked me ‘How are you tiger? I replied,’ I am fine Panther. How are you?’ and I was 4-5 years old then. Since then it became like a fun thing, he used to call me Tiger, I used to call him Panther. If there was an animal that we wanted to choose, I was sure that it was Panther because that is how I used to call my father,” he said.

He went on to say that pink is daughter Aaradhya’s favorite colour. “So I thought that Pink and Panther would be nice. My wife Aishwarya has worked in the film Pink Panther 2 with Steve Martin, so that’s a connect to Aishwarya. Jaipur was the city, Aishwarya and I came together in, so that’s why Jaipur. If you see, our Pink Panther has blue-green eyes which are the same as my wife’s. So there is a personal connect to everything about Jaipur Pink Panthers,” he said.

A docu series, Sons of The Soil : Jaipur Pink Panthers will present the journey of the team. The Amazon Prime series is called Kabaddi Kabaddi.