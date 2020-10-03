e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor cheers for Ishaan Khatter, urges his fans to ‘go watch’ Khaali Peeli

Shahid Kapoor cheers for Ishaan Khatter, urges his fans to ‘go watch’ Khaali Peeli

Actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to urge his fans to go check out half-brother Ishaan Khatter’s new film, Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ananya Panday. The film released online on Friday.

bollywood Updated: Oct 03, 2020 09:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter pose together.
Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter pose together.
         

Actor Shahid Kapoor has urged his fans to check out half-brother Ishaan Khatter’s new film, Khaali Peeli, which debuted on pay-per-view on October 2. The film also stars Ananya Panday.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shahid wrote, “All the best @IshaanKhatter @AnanyaPanday and the entire team. Go Watch it you all.”

Ishaan in a recent interview said that director Maqbool Khan pitched the role to him as ‘Nalasopara ka Guy Ritchie’. He told Mid-Day, “To summarise the film’s treatment in the context of Bambaiya characters, he pitched the role as Nalasopara ka Guy Ritchie. That was hilarious and genius at the same time. It drew me in as the film has the ‘90s flavour that I enjoyed.”

Hindustan Times’ mixed review of the film noted, “Khaali Peeli, much like the title suggests, is a good enough option to while away your time on a couch this weekend. A popcorn-muncher straight from the belly of Bollywood, it’s a movie that will not ask much of you, and sometimes, that’s what we need from our movies.”

Also read: Khaali Peeli movie review: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday take you back to Bollywood’s mindless masala years

Ishaan will soon be seen in Mira Nair’s sprawling TV adaptation of Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy, due out on Netflix. The drama also stars Tabu, Ram Kapoor, and newcomer Tanya Maniktala, among others. In the series, Ishaan plays Maan, a son of a politician, smitten by a courtesan, played by Tabu.

“A Suitable Boy has been an enriching experience and I’m ever so excited for people to see it. Maan is one of the most interesting characters I’ve read and portraying him on screen has been a delight,” Ishaan said in a statement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
PM Modi inaugurates 9.02km Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
PM Modi inaugurates 9.02km Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
India’s Covid-19 tally mounts past 6.47 million, recoveries over 5.4 million
India’s Covid-19 tally mounts past 6.47 million, recoveries over 5.4 million
IS group Al-Hind plotted to build province in jungles of South India: NIA
IS group Al-Hind plotted to build province in jungles of South India: NIA
Names of 20 Galwan heroes inscribed on eastern Ladakh war memorial
Names of 20 Galwan heroes inscribed on eastern Ladakh war memorial
1 vaccine may have reached initial efficacy test
1 vaccine may have reached initial efficacy test
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In