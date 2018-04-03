Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter walks the ramp with Beyond the Clouds co-star Malavika Mohanan. See pics

The stars of Iranian director Majid Majidi’s upcoming film, Beyond The Clouds, found an interesting way to promote their film. Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan walked the ramp for Falguni and Shane Peacock at the Bombay Times Fashion Week in Mumbai on Sunday.

The two looked stunning in their sparkly white outfits and big smiles on their faces.

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan at Bombay Times Fashion Week. (IANS)

Ishaan and Malavika play siblings in their debut film. Ishaan is the half-brother of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor. He was also the assistant director to Abhishek Chaubey on Udta Punjab. Malavika worked as a theatre actor before bagging a role in Majidi’s film.

Produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, Beyond The Clouds narrates a heart-warming tale of two slum kids, and how they find happiness in turbulent times. The film is set to hit the screens on April 20.

Ishaan will also make his Bollywood debut with Dhadak opposite Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Janhvi Kapoor. The film releases on July 6.

