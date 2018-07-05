Shooting of Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister wraps up, new stills out

The shooting for the upcoming biographical political drama The Accidental Prime Minister has concluded, says veteran actor Anupam Kher, who will be seen playing the role of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the film.

Anupam, 63, on Thursday tweeted that shooting in Delhi was a learning experience for him.

“The Delhi schedule of our film The Accidental Prime Minister comes to an end. It was great to shoot in a city where I learnt so much about acting (National School Of Drama). It has been a learning experience to work with some superb actors from this city. Thank you Delhi,” Anupam wrote.

The Delhi schedule of our film #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister comes to an end. It was great to shoot in a city where I learnt so much about acting. (#NationalSchoolOfDrama). It has been a learning experience to work with some superb actors from this city. Thank You DELHI.🙏🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/vgG6KtgsUc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 5, 2018

He shared another still on his Instagram which also featured Akshaye Khanna (who plays Sanjay Baru in the film) and wrote: “Delhi schedule of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister comes to an end. Thank you Delhi for your love, warmth and support. It was a delightful experience to work with some amazing actors from this city. And it is a sheer joy to be acting with the brilliant #AkshayeKhanna who plays author #SanjayBaru in the film. Akshaye not only is a phenomenal actor, he has also helped me bring out my best as #DrManmohanSingh. Looking forward to the last schedule of the film. @tapmofficial @sunil_s_bohra #VijayGutte.”

The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. Akshaye features as Baru, and Divya Seth Shah plays Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.

It is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer.

The script of The Accidental Prime Minister, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari. It is slated to release on December 21.

