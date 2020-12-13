e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shraddha Kapoor wishes parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi a happy anniversary with rare photos from family album

Shraddha Kapoor wishes parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi a happy anniversary with rare photos from family album

On Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure’s wedding anniversary, their daughter Shraddha Kapoor wished them by sharing throwback photos from their family album. See her Instagram post here.

bollywood Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure with their children, Siddhanth and Shraddha.
Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure with their children, Siddhanth and Shraddha.
         

Shraddha Kapoor honoured her parents, Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, on their wedding anniversary with throwback pictures from their family album. She took to Instagram to wish them on their special day, and wrote, “Happy Anniversary Mommy & Baapu @shaktikapoor @siddhanthkapoor.”

In one of the photos, Shakti and Shivangi pose with their children, Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor, during a family holiday in the mountains. The other is a black-and-white picture of the couple in their younger days.

“Happiest anniversary to them,” Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote in the comments section. Prateik Babbar dropped heart emojis on the post. Fans also wished Shakti and Shivangi, and showered love on the ‘cute family’.

 

Shakti and Shivangi’s love story is as filmy as it gets. They fell in love while shooting for Bhisham Kohli’s Kismet (1980) and were secretly in a relationship for two years. When she told her parents that she wanted to marry him, they opposed the union.

In an earlier interview with Rediff, Shakti had said, “Shivangi and I eloped and got married. She is Maharashtrian and I am Punjabi. I played the villain and my reputation was not good. Her family did not agree to the marriage, so we had to run away.”

Also read: Mahira Khan tests positive for Covid-19, says ‘it’s been rough but it will be ok soon’. Mouni Roy sends ‘lots of love’

Shivangi’s parents cut off all contact with her after she married Shakti. Relations improved only after their son, Siddhanth, was born.

In 2007, Shakti and Shivangi participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 3. However, they quit the show after a few episodes as she was suffering from back pain and could not perform.

Shakti, who made his acting debut in 1975, has appeared in a number of films including Mawaali, Tohfa, Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna and Judwaa. He also participated in the fifth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss but was evicted in the fourth week.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers tomorrow, urges AAP workers to do the same
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers tomorrow, urges AAP workers to do the same
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
LIVE| Agriculture Minister Tomar meets Amit Shah amidst farmers’ stir
LIVE| Agriculture Minister Tomar meets Amit Shah amidst farmers’ stir
3 terrorists trapped on Mughal Road in Jammu, encounter on
3 terrorists trapped on Mughal Road in Jammu, encounter on
India’s active Covid-19 cases falls to 3.62% of total cases: Govt
India’s active Covid-19 cases falls to 3.62% of total cases: Govt
How Covid-19 hijacks and damages lung cells? Scientists decode
How Covid-19 hijacks and damages lung cells? Scientists decode
100 people per session, mobile sites: Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine guidelines
100 people per session, mobile sites: Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine guidelines
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In