Mahira Khan tests positive for Covid-19, says ‘it’s been rough but it will be ok soon’. Mouni Roy sends ‘lots of love’

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 15:12 IST

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who made her foray into Bollywood with Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan, has tested positive for Covid-19. She shared the news on Instagram and said that though it has ‘been rough’, she is hopeful that things will change for the better soon.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m isolating and have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days. It’s been rough but it will be ok soon, InshAllah. Please please wear a mask and follow all other SOPs - for your sake and others. Love, Mahira Khan,” she wrote, adding in a postscript, “Prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome.”

Get-well-soon wishes poured in from fans and well-wishers in the comments section. “Sending you lots of love. Get well soonest xx,” Bollywood actor Mouni Roy wrote. Many Pakistani celebrities also wished her a speedy recovery. “Sending healing vibes!,” actor Adnan Malik commented. “Get well soon,” actor Minal Khan wrote.

Mahira made her Bollywood debut with Rahul Dholakia’s Raees in 2017. She was unable to come to India to promote her film due to strained bilateral ties after the Uri attack of 2016. However, she joined one of the press meets through video conferencing and said that she was grateful for the response her character had received.

In the aftermath of the Uri attack, there is a ban on Pakistani artists in Bollywood. When Mahira was asked if Indian artists should be banned in Pakistan as well, she had said that it would not achieve anything. “I don’t think that we will solve anything by retaliating, and I think things won’t work by doing tit for tat,” she was quoted as saying at an event by The News International.

