Shruti Haasan: I am not a political mouthpiece on social media

Shruti Haasan: I am not a political mouthpiece on social media

Actor Shruti Haasan says her social media is only about her, and the negativity prevalent on the medium today is a ‘reflection’ of everything going on in the real world.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 14:37 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Shruti Haasan has been a part of Hindi films such as Luck and Ramaiya Vastavaiya.
Actor Shruti Haasan has been a part of Hindi films such as Luck and Ramaiya Vastavaiya.
         

Social media toxicity is a real thing, and many celebrities have actually quit various platforms citing this negativity as the reason. Sonakshi Sinha, Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal were some of them, and Kriti Sanon wrote a scathing post about it.

Actor Shruti Haasan, however, feels that it’s not fair to call social media negative. She reasons, “It’s a reflection of everything that is going on in the world. People on it talk about people on it, it’s just layers. There’s a large streak of negativity in the world currently, there are a number of things going in, along with the situation, and it’s reflected on social media.”

As public figures, actors are the first lot to be asked to comment on any given issue. But what’s happening today is they get trolled and questioned for both — whether they speak up and or remain silent. Asked Haasan if she feels this pressure and she replies with a big no.

 
🐶 💓

“I absolutely don’t. My social media is about me, I was clear about that from day one. There are many causes I feel speaking up for, but I’m also a person in life who doesn’t make statements without weighing every argument. People don’t do that on social media anymore. Sometimes, people defending the right thing are not articulating it, they are just joining the melee of screams, so I’m on the quiet corner of social media,” says the 39-year-old.

The actor appreciates that some are still trying to use the platform for better things, but doesn’t take too kindly to those who decide to pull others down.

She explains, “I’m not a political mouthpiece on social media. There are those as well, and then there are people who’re speaking up in a way I admire and follow. They diligently dedicate their lives to using social media as a platform to make social changes. But I don’t value people who wake up one day and start saying sh*t they feel like.”

Daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika, the actor goes on to admit that the reason she’s not pulled up for either staying mum or saying anything, is because she doesn’t talk about things she is not fully aware of.

“I’m not saying that the things I don’t talk about are not things that don’t affect me. As a woman, currently the things going on make me feel ‘that’s scary’, but I don’t have enough information. So when I don’t comment on anything it’s because I don’t want to join the melee of screams. You can’t play chess in a pub full of people watching football,” she concludes.

