Singer Arjun Kanungo to make his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Radhe

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 16:47 IST

After having enthralled fans with his soulful voice for years, singer Arjun Kanungo is now set to make the next big move of his career by making his Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe.

Elated with this progression in his career, the 29-year-old says, “I’m quite excited about the role. Salman bhai felt I should be acting more, and chose me for a part in the film. It’s completely his vision for me. It means a lot to me that he is giving me a chance.”

Arjun has studied acting in Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute: Method Acting School in New York, USA, and says that getting this opportunity is “stuff of the legends” for him. “I haven’t been so excited about something in a long time. To work on a project as big as this and with megastars like Salman bhai is a dream come true. I haven’t been able to sleep on most nights since we started filming (laughs).”

Although his fans, had been long waiting to see Arjun on screen, the singer says that he was waiting for the right film. “I was waiting for the right role. I’m in no hurry. I believe the universe gives you what you settle for. With this project, I felt it was the right time and the right character to make my debut. The character I play in Radhe is nuanced. The script is great. Prabhudheva sir is directing it, and my character is an important one, and also a difficult one. I’m happy that I was considered for the role. All I’m going to say is that people are going to be surprised to see me in a character like this. It’s not the way they’re used to seeing me,” says the singer known for songs Aaya Na Tu and Baaki Baatein Peene Baad.

Arjun is excited to join the film industry, however he aims to maintain a balance between his singing and acting career. “I’m extremely excited about my debut as I’ve studied acting in a good school and wanted to pursue acting seriously. I believe that things happen in your life only when they are meant to, and I feel that in 2020 acting will become an important part of my career. Music will always have equal importance, but I believe I can do both, if I work hard. I’m grateful to my fans, who have always supported me. I hope they keep supporting me in this new part of my journey,” Arjun signs off.

