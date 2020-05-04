‘So much for protecting them against drunk men,’ says Ram Gopal Verma on women buying liquor, draws Sona Mohapatra’s ire

bollywood

Sona Mohapatra is not at all impressed with Ram Gopal Verma’s latest tweet. On Monday, the filmmaker seemed to suggest in a tweet that women buying liquor should not complain about domestic violence.

Many celebrities and political personalities have criticised the government’s decision to reopen liquor shops, citing the already rising cases of domestic violence in the country. They believe access to liquor could prove even more harmful for women and children who are unsafe in their house with a violent family member.

But Ram Gopal Verma seemed to not agree. He shared a photo of women lining up for alcohol in queues on Monday and wrote, “Look who’s in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men.” Sona Mohapatra replied, “Dear Mr RGV,time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality.Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent.”

Dear Mr RGV,time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality.Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent. https://t.co/5AUcTrAJrZ — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) May 4, 2020

Others were also not with RGV on this one. “Here goes the misogynist; so if a woman drinks does that make her eligible for harrasment,” wrote one Twitter user. “Mr Varma are you suggesting women who drink should not complain when they face any abuse from men? Sick disgusting logic that can only come from an insecure man,” wrote another.

Javed Akhtar and Malaika Arora have both advised against reopening liquor shops. “Opening liquor shops during the lock down will only bring disastrous results . In any case according to all the surveys nowadays domestic Violence has increased to a large extent .liquor will make these days even more dangerous of for women and children,” Javed recently wrote in a tweet.

In the third phase of the lockdown starting May 4, sale of liquor, paan, tobacco to be allowed after ensuring minimum six-feet social distancing; not over 5 persons at one time at shop. These shops should not be located in markets and malls in urban areas. However, consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc., is not allowed in public places during lockdown.

