Sonakshi Sinha to make her web series debut with Reema Kagti directorial: report

According to reports, Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen in a web series, directed by Gold director, Reema Kagti.

bollywood Updated: Jan 31, 2020 14:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sonakshi Sinha was seen last in Dabangg 3.
Sonakshi Sinha was seen last in Dabangg 3.(IANS)
         

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has had a mixed year in 2019 — she saw the release of two high-profile and successful films, a multi-starrer Mission Mangal and Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 and two duds, Kalank and Khandaani Shafakhana. Now, she is all set to make her web debut, says a report in Deccan Chronicle.

Called Fallen, Reema is making this series for Amazon. It will star Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah. “Sonakshi and the others are shooting for this web series called Fallen for Reema,” a source told Deccan Chronicle.

As per a report in Open magazine, Talvar and Simran actor Sohum Shah will also star in the film. Sonakshi will also be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is based on an incident from the 1972 Indo-Pak War, where three hundred local women helped rebuild a destroyed airstrip in Bhuj, Gujarat. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, South Indian actor Pranitha Subhash.

Speaking about the year that went by, she told PTI, “It is a great end to the year. I am very fortunate that I got to be part of four different kind of films. For me, as an actor it was fulfilling and satisfying thing. I am ending the year with a nice bang (’Dabangg 3’ success). I am very happy.”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan scolds Kapil Sharma for flirting with Kareena Kapoor, asks ‘aren’t you married?’ Watch

Talking about her character Rajjo’s enduring charm, Sonakshi said, “It is my most loved character, it is the first character that I played. The amount of love I got is tremendous and it is unheard of. Till date I am asked to repeat that famous dialogue. I don’t think any other heroine has seen something like this.”

Dabangg 3’s release coincided with the CAA-NRC protests in the country. The first few days of the film’s fortunes were reportedly hit by them. Speaking about it, she had said, “I think people know that what is more important, but I am honestly happy with audience response to our film. At this moment, entire country has come together on this matter (CAA protests) and it is more important than a film.”

