Sonali Bendre returns to work after cancer treatment, posts emotional message, shares pic and video

Actor Sonali Bendre on Sunday posted a photo and video that showed her returning to work ‘after a major sabbatical’. Sonali has been undergoing treatment for a ‘high grade cancer’ for the better part of the last few months.

Taking to Instagram, Sonali wrote, “Being back on a set after a major sabbatical – one that has been testing in many ways on so many levels – is a surreal feeling. After all this, I sort of feel an additional sense of purpose and meaning and I’m so grateful to be back in action.”

The accompanying picture shows Sonali sitting on a staircase with motivational quotes printed on it. She is wearing a white dress, a denim jacket and sneakers. The video shared by her shows her getting out of her car and entering her trailer. Before stepping inside, she turns around and smiles for the camera, as music plays in the background.

She continued in her Instagram caption, “I don’t think words would do justice to how beautiful it feels to be back at work...to face the camera again and portray the range of emotions required. Given that my emotions have been running high for the last couple of months, it feels good to give into the emotions that the job requires. It’s just the kind of day that helps me #SwitchOnTheSunshine #OneDayAtATime.”

Also read: Sonali Bendre rediscovers simple joys of life as she returns home after cancer treatment in New York

Sonali returned to India after several months in New York City in December. During her time in NYC, she’d kept her fans updated about her health with regular posts. Some of them were personal confessions about her conflicted emotions, while others were about the support she received from husband Goldie Behl, son Ranveer, and her friends.

Sonali has also been sharing pictures of her many Bollywood friends who’ve paid her a visit in New York, including Sussanne Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 12:29 IST