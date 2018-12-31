Sonali Bendre shares throwback pictures to ring in 2019, hopes the New Year brings new hair

Actor Sonali Bendre has shared throwback pictures to ring in the New Year. The pictures show Sonali receiving her final blow dry before cutting her hair in preparation for cancer treatment. She wrote in the caption that she shared the pictures with the hope of soon receiving another blow dry, now that her hair is growing back.

“Maybe I can look forward to another blow-dry in 2019!” she continued. “This journey has been immense, and has taught me so so much.... From being in awe of the body’s willingness and capacity to fight and heal and recover to overwhelming gratitude to the people who have stood by me and been pillars of strength to being reminded of life’s transience and that things come and go (much like my hair). Here’s looking towards a healthier and happier 2019. Onwards and upwards...”

Sonali is undergoing treatment for a ‘high grade’ cancer that she revealed via an Instagram post in July. She was stationed in New York for several months during the following months, and recently moved back to India.

During this time, Sonali has been sharing empowering messages for her fans. She has written about her husband, Goldie Behl, and their son, Ranveer.

Her latest post comes months after the one in which she wrote about losing her hair, and making friends with her stylist. “Sometimes, in the most unlikely of circumstances, you meet the most amazing people,” she wrote, and continued, “someone who meets you as a stranger but very quickly becomes a friend. One such person is @bokheehair, genius hairstylist and wigmaker. She has been absolutely amazing; indulging me with various looks... short hair or long hair.” Sonali will turn 44 on January 1.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 16:56 IST