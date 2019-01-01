On Sonali Bendre’s 44th birthday, a look back at her most empowering posts

Sonali Bendre has been a the source of so much hope for others even when she’s in such a difficult place in her own life. Ever since she was diagnosed with a ‘high grade’ cancer in July, 2018, the actor hasn’t let a moment to waste. She has written empowering messages for her over 2.2 million Instagram fanbase, she has encouraged others to read and has expressed her love for her friends and family.

On Sonali bendre’s birthday today, the first day of 2019, here’s looking back at all the positivity Sonali has spread in the world.

Sonali on her diagnosis

Even when announcing the terrible news, Sonali made sure to be hopeful. “There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me,” she wrote.

Sonali about her son

Breaking the news to her son, Ranveer, was difficult. She wrote that instead of trying to protect Ranveer from reality, she and husband Goldie Behl decided to be honest with him. “As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do!” Sonali has also shared pictures of Ranveer celebrating festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali, and more recently, on his 13th birthday.

Her husband

On their 16th wedding anniversary in November, Sonali wrote a heartfelt message for her husband, Goldie Behl. “Husband. Companion. Best friend. My rock. For me, that’s @goldiebehl. Marriage is standing by each other, through thick and thin, in sickness and in health… and god knows, how we’ve been through that this year,” she wrote.

Her friends

Several Bollywood actors have visited Sonali in New York as she’s undergone treatment. From her close friends, including Sussanne Khan, to industry colleagues such as Rishi Kapoor and Anupam Kher, Sonali has found support from all corners. She even stepped out for Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower, ahead of the actor’s wedding to singer Nick Jonas. “It’s always lovely to be part of someone’s special moment and more so when it’s a dear friend. What a fabulous evening @priyankachopra!!! Your bridal shower was filled with so much love and laughter. I wish all that and more for you as you take this next big step. Big hug and much love. P.S. it felt so great and also somewhat strange to wear a bright colour again!” she wrote.

Sonali on her struggles

Occasionally, Sonali lets her fans know the realities of what she’s going through. She has admitted that sometimes, even laughing hurts, and has been open about her conflicted thoughts about wanting to look pretty. “Over the past couple of months, I have had good days and bad ones. There have been days when I’ve been so exhausted and in so much pain that even lifting a finger hurt. I feel like sometimes it’s a cycle… one that starts off with physical pain and leads to mental and emotional pain. The bad days have been many… Post chemo, post-surgery and the like… where even just laughing hurts,” she wrote.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 09:39 IST