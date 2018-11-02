Sonali Bendre gets emotional wearing red, the colour of rebirth, to Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower
Sonali Bendre, who is undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, attended Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower in red, the colour of rebirth. The actor shared an emotional post on social media.bollywood Updated: Nov 02, 2018 09:32 IST
Priyanka Chopra’s star-studded bridal shower in New York has been the talk of the town for its high-profile guest list and the candid pictures. Among the many celebrity guests like Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, it was lovely to spot Sonali Bendre and Neetu Singh at the gala. The yesteryear actors joined the bride-to-be in bright red and the pictures are proof it was a happy union.
Sonali shared a candid picture from the party on her Instagram account along with a heartwarming caption, “It’s always lovely to be part of someone’s special moment and more so when it’s a dear friend. What a fabulous evening @priyankachopra!!! Your bridal shower was filled with so much love and laughter. I wish all that and more for you as you take this next big step. Big hug and much love. P.S. it felt so great and also somewhat strange to wear a bright colour again! #RedIsTheColourOfRebirth.”
Indeed, the actor has witnessed a rebirth as she continues to stay strong amid her fight with cancer. The Dil Hi Dil Mein actor has been in New York for treatment of ‘high grade’ cancer. Since Rishi Kapoor is also undergoing treatment in the Big Apple for an unspecified illness, Neetu is often spotted with Sonali and Priyanka in the US.
Earlier, Neetu had also shared a few pictures from the party with the caption, ”Lovely evening at Tiffany’s #priyankabridalshower @iamsonalibendre.” Ranbir Kapoor was also in the US to take care of his father and was joined by girlfriend Alia Bhatt for a few days.
It is to be noted, Sonali had earlier thanked Priyanka in a social media post for helping her find the perfect wig. The actor has lost her hair due to chemotherapy and has been sporting a wig with confidence. Priyanka keeps in touch with both the families and visits them occasionally. She is set to wed American singer Nick Jonas on December 2 in Jodhpur.
First Published: Nov 02, 2018 09:32 IST