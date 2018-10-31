Sonali Bendre is a strong girl, ready to get back to normal life, says Namrata Shirodkar

Two of Bollywood’s A-listers, Sonali Bendre and Rishi Kapoor, are currently in New York getting treated for their respective ailments. While the nature of Rishi’s illness is still not known, Sonali is getting treated for cancer. Many from Bollywood have been turning up in the Big Apple and meeting Sonali to boost her morale. Among the Bollywood stars who have met her over the last four months are Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Sussanne Khan and Neetu Singh. The actor herself is putting up a pitched battle against the dreaded disease. Now, former Bollywood actor Namrata Shirodkar has met the actor and is all praises for Sonali.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Namrata said that Sonali was a brave girl and appreciated her undying spirit. “She is a strong girl. She looks amazingly fit and ready to get back to normal life. I had such a lovely time with her. We discussed so many things. She told me the entire story of her illness and what gives her the strength, and I told her that she’s always in my prayers.”

Sonali Bendre and Namrata Shirodkar are married to Goldie Behl and Mahesh Babu respectively. (Instagram)

Namrata is currently in the US on a vacation with her husband Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and her two kids, Gautham and Sitara. Namrata added that the two of them shared a deep bond and that they were “typically Maharashtrian in so many ways” and that they “laughed about some shared recollections of the past”.

Meanwhile, Sonali made it to Priyanka’s bridal shower held at New York’s Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Cafe. Looking lovely in a bright red dress and a wig, Sonali was a picture of courage under fire. A while back, Sonali also attended a show by veteran Sarod player Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan and Ayaan.

In early July this year, Sonali shared with the world that she had been diagnosed with cancer, one that has metastised and that she would be undergoing treatment in New York. Sonali keeps updating her fans about her struggle and in early October, sharing a bald picture of hers, she had written how “there have been days when I’ve been so exhausted and in so much pain that even lifting a finger hurt”.

