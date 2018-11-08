Sonali Bendre calls her Diwali unconventional as she celebrates with husband and son. See pics

Sonali Bendre Behl, who is undergoing medical treatment for cancer in New York, had a small Diwali celebration with husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer. Sharing a few pictures from her Diwali puja, Sonali wished everyone a “Happy Diwali” and wrote on Friday: “ Diwali in New York happens much later than in Mumbai... Hence, the late wish! It was quite an unconventional one... We didn’t have Indian clothes, we had a small puja... But it was all heart.

“Happy Diwali everyone! May this year bring you good health, wealth and prosperity... Hope you celebrated this festival with your family and friends, and hope you cherish every moment of happiness with them!”

Sonali can be seen lighting candles and offering prayers.The 43- year-old was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in July. She has been in New York since then.

“I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them,” she had revealed through an Instagram post in July.

Her husband, Goldie Behl, recently wrote on Twitter, “Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali. She is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively.”

Sonali is known for her work in movies like Sarfarosh, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Major Saab and many more. She was last seen in talent reality show India’s Best Draamebaaz.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 13:17 IST