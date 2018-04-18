Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are getting married. Farah Khan confirms news

They tried to remain very secretive about it but the cat is finally out of the bag. Sonam Kapoor is ready to tie the knot soon with her boyfriend Anand Ahuja and we have confirmation from Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan herself.

Farah revealed the big news at a reality show. During her appearance on Entertainment Ki Raat, Farah spoke about her relationship with Anil Kapoor and how she will be choreographing some dance sequences for Sonam’s upcoming wedding. “Anil and I are very fond of each other, we call each other ‘Papaji’. He is so fond of me that I will be choreographing his daughter’s sangeet,” she said.

According to a report in Filmfare, the wedding will most likely take place on May 6 and 7. There will also be a reception in Delhi, Anand’s hometown. All the wedding events will be held in Mumbai. Earlier, it had been reported that the Kapoors had decided for destination wedding in Geneva.

According to earlier reports, Sonam and her family have already begun rehearsals for the wedding. A source told Mumbai Mirror, “Sonam’s cousins and extended family have joined in as well for the pre-wedding ceremony. They will perform on her hit songs like the Veere… title track, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai”from the Fawad Khan co-starrer Khoobsurat, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo title track, and Dheere Dheere from her music video with Hrithik Roshan, among others, besides other popular wedding songs.”

Sonam was seen shopping at a high-end jewellery shop in Kolkata in January this year, where she was accompanied by Anand’s mother. It led to a lot of speculation that her wedding was on the cards.

Anand is in the apparel manufacturing business and owns a brand called Bhane.

