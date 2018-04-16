Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja wedding will see Farah Khan choreograph sangeet?

While speculations are rife that Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja will marry some time in summer this year, nothing has been confirmed by the family as yet. However, the latest buzz from Bollywood’s next high profile wedding is that ace director-choreographer Farah Khan will choreograph all the songs and performances at the sangeet ceremony, reports Mumbai Mirror.

According to the report, preparations for the sangeet have begun in right earnest at Anil Kapoor’s residence. Sonam’s parents -- Anil and Sunita -- along with her cousins will all dance to specially choreographed songs. Sonam too is expected to perform while her family will dance to hit songs from her films such as Veere Di Wedding title track and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai from the Fawad Khan starrer Khoobsurat, among a host of other songs.

“Sonam’s cousins and extended family have joined in as well for the pre-wedding ceremony. They will perform on her hit songs like the Veere… title track, “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai” from the Fawad Khan co-starrer Khoobsurat, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo title track, and “Dheere Dheere” from her music video with Hrithik Roshan, among others, besides other popular wedding songs.”

It may be recalled that Farah also choreographed a song called Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding which featured Sonam, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and rapper Badshah.

Meanwhile, the exact date of the wedding remains a mystery. The latest rumour is that the wedding is likely to take place sometime in the second week of May this year. All the various ceremonies with take place from May 8 to 12. All the wedding events will take place in Mumbai. Earlier, it had been reported that the Kapoors had decided on for destination wedding in Geneva.

Sonam was seen shopping at a high-end jewellery shop in Kolkata in January this year, where she was accompanied by Anand’s mother. That led to a lot of speculation that her wedding was on the cards.

Anand Ahuja belongs to a Delhi family, known to be in the apparel manufacturing business. He owns a brand called Bhane.

Follow @htshowbiz for more