Are Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja set to tie the knot this summer?

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja are all set to tie the knot soon, according to reports. If speculation is to be believed then the couple might marry in the second week of May.

A TOI report says that different functions including mehendi and marriage will take place in between May 8-12. All the wedding events will take place in Mumbai. Earlier, it was said that the Kapoors are planning for a destination wedding in Geneva.

However, DNA has quoted a source saying that the wedding date might be shifted to late April. The source said, “Neither will it be a destination wedding nor will it take place in May. Sonam and Anand are likely to tie the knot on April 29 in Mumbai.”

Sonam was seen shopping at a high-end jewellery shop in Kolkata in January this year. She was accompanied by Anand’s mother. That led to a lot of speculation that her wedding was on the cards.

Anand Ahuja belongs to a Delhi family, known to be in the apparel manufacturing business. He owns a brand called Bhane.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be seen in her home production, Veerey Di Wedding. The film, which also has Kareena Kapoor Khan in an important role, is in its post-production stage.