Sonam Kapoor celebrates husband Anand Ahuja’s big day in London: ‘Happy happy 35th birthday my love’. See pics

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 08:41 IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who is in London with husband Anand Ahuja, celebrated his birthday with a cake. The actor also wrote a long note of appreciation along with their celebration pictures.

She said: “Happy happy 35th birthday my love.. you’re my guiding light in everything. Your childlike enthusiasm and age old wisdom is the most lethal combination of what a man should be. I love you the most in the whole world. Everyone says they are lost before they find the one. But I only found you once I knew who I was and found my self. And to answer your question , yes you can organise great birthday meals as well. Case in point my first birthday I celebrated with you. That was the best birthday I’d ever had till then and each year gets better. Love you monkey, you make.”

One picture is a close up of them together and another shows Sonam and Anand cutting his birthday cake with a lit sparkler on the other end of the table. They are both casually dressed with Sonam making a in simple and unstarry appearance.

A ton of their industry friends commented on the pictures; Rakul Preet, Sonam’s dad Anil Kapoor and actor Patralekhaa dropped red heart emojis, while Disha Patani wrote: “Happy b’day anand. Have a great one.” Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait said, “Happy birthday @anandahuja oh! What a week’s celebration have you placed in order @sonamkapoor.” Karisma Kapoor, Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha and model and actor Ujjwala Raut wished Anand “Happy Birthday”.

Earlier in the day, Anand had shared pictures of the garden picnic they had organised for the occasion. He wrote: “Happening Right Now: my birthday gifts- @sonamkapoor & this ‘simple’ outdoor picnic she organized.”

In the run-up to the birthday celebrations, Sonam mentioned how she had created an Instagram filter about the two things Anand has been consistently fond of since the time she met him - basketball and ice creams.

She had said: “2 days for Anand’s birthday and I’m jumping up and down! Anand is nothing if not consistent, from the day I met him to now—his two favourites are exactly the same. Basketball and ice cream. I love you and I can’t wait! Swipe left for your next present @anandahuja P.S - This filter is now available on my profile guys. Would love for you guys to use it, and don’t forget to tag me!”

Sonam and Anand got married in Mumbai on May 8, 2018 in a Sikh ceremony. The couple spend time between their homes in London, Mumbai and Anand’s parental home in Delhi.

