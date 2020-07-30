Sonam Kapoor treats Anand Ahuja to lavish outdoor picnic on his birthday, fans gush over ‘sweet’ gesture

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor pulled out all the stops to make her husband Anand Ahuja’s birthday special. He took to his Instagram page to share a glimpse of the fancy outdoor picnic she planned for him. “Happening Right Now: my birthday gifts- @sonamkapoor & this outdoor picnic. #everydayphenomenal #shotoniphoneSE,” he wrote in his caption.

In the picture, Sonam is wearing a flowy floral kurta and palazzos, and smiling for the camera. A sheet has been laid out on the grass and a number of cushions make the seating area more cosy. On the sheet lies a small picnic table decked up with an assortment of flowers. A food cart decked up with white balloons can be seen in the background.

Sunita Kapoor, Anand’s mother-in-law, commented, “Faaaaaabbbb,” followed by two heart-eyes emojis. Fans were also blown away by Sonam’s sweet gesture. “How sweet! You’re a lucky man! Happy birthday,” one user wrote. “Wow thats so pretty and thoughtful...happy birthday..have a great one,” another wrote.

Sonam had been counting down to Anand’s birthday on social media. On Wednesday, she revealed a personalised Instagram filter she created for him. Sharing it on Instagram, “T-2 days for Anand’s birthday and I’m jumping up and down! Anand is nothing if not consistent, from the day I met him to now—his two favourites are exactly the same. Basketball and ice cream. I love you and I can’t wait! Swipe left for your next present @anandahuja. P.S - This filter is now available on my profile guys. Would love for you guys to use it, and don’t forget to tag me!”

Earlier, Sonam had shared specially created stickers made out of Anand’s favourite hashtags. Sharing a video on Instagram, she had written, “There are so many things I love about Anand, and his adorable quirks and hashtags have to be one of them. Over the years, I have seen him use some really amusing hashtags—but these have to be my top 3. I love you @anandahuja and all the eccentric things you say and do haha. Hope you enjoy this small present. P.S - These stickers will soon be available for you guys to use, so watch out for these!”

Sonam and Anand are currently in London, where they flew earlier this month, after spending the entirety of the lockdown in Delhi and Mumbai.

