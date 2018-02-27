 Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety on course to become a hit, earns Rs 31.74 cr in four days | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety on course to become a hit, earns Rs 31.74 cr in four days

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is about two childhood friends. Equations between them change when one of them decides to get married. Luv Ranjan’s film is a funny take on bromance.

Feb 27, 2018
HT Correspondent
Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan in a still from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan in a still from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Director Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has opened to packed houses and seems on the right path to become a hit. The film has earned Rs 31.74 crore on first four days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the business figures of the film.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety marks the return of the successful team of Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan for the third time. Their previous outings, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2, were blockbusters.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is about two childhood friends. Equations between them change when one of them decides to get married. Luv Ranjan’s film is a funny take on bromance.

In the past, Luv Ranjan has been criticised by some for making anti-women films.

On the other hand, Manoj Bajpayee-Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary has crashed at the box office. The film failed to receive a decent start and then struggled to register a good footfall.

Meanwhile, Hollywood superhero film Black Panther has taken the Indian box office by storm. The Marvel film has gathered Rs 48.84 cr by the end of its second week run.

