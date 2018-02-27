Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety on course to become a hit, earns Rs 31.74 cr in four days

Director Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has opened to packed houses and seems on the right path to become a hit. The film has earned Rs 31.74 crore on first four days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the business figures of the film.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety SCORES on Mon too... Eyes ₹ 42 cr / ₹ 44 cr in Week 1, which makes it an INSTANT HIT... This film is not going to slow down soon... Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr, Mon 5.17 cr. Total: ₹ 31.74 cr. India biz... #SKTKS 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety marks the return of the successful team of Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan for the third time. Their previous outings, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2, were blockbusters.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is about two childhood friends. Equations between them change when one of them decides to get married. Luv Ranjan’s film is a funny take on bromance.

In the past, Luv Ranjan has been criticised by some for making anti-women films.

On the other hand, Manoj Bajpayee-Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary has crashed at the box office. The film failed to receive a decent start and then struggled to register a good footfall.

#Aiyaary CRASHES... [Week 2] Fri 17 lakhs, Sat 32 lakhs, Sun 36 lakhs. Total: ₹ 17.01 cr. India biz.#Aiyaary biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 16.16 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 85 lakhs

Total: ₹ 17.01 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2018

Meanwhile, Hollywood superhero film Black Panther has taken the Indian box office by storm. The Marvel film has gathered Rs 48.84 cr by the end of its second week run.