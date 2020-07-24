Sonu Sood brings back students stuck in Krygyzstan, Kangana’s team take a ‘nepotism’ jibe at Kareena Kapoor

bollywood

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Kangana Ranaut’s team takes a dig at Kareena Kapoor, retweets old video of her getting stumped by query on Mangalyaan

Kangana Ranaut’s team has taken a dig at Kareena Kapoor Khan and retweeted an old video of her inability to answer a question on the Mars Orbiter Mission. The original tweet was a split screen video of Sushant with his telescope on one side and Kareena getting stumped by the question on the other.

Jisshu Sengupta on nepotism in movies: ‘Why won’t I support my kid, my nephew? They are my blood, it’s my money’

Bengali actor, who has appeared in a number of Hindi films now including Manikarnika and Mardaani and will be seen next in Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi, says the film industry is much more democratic when compared to other industries.

Priyanka Chopra shares Miss India video, says she never expected to win: ‘I was supposed to go back and give board exams’

Actor Priyanka Chopra is in a celebratory mood as she completes 20 years in entertainment industry. On Thursday, she shared a video on Twitter recalling how it all started when she was crowned Miss India. It also had footage from the pageant.

Anurag Kashyap says Sushant Singh Rajput chose Drive over his film, claims actor ‘wanted validation from Yash Raj Films’

Director Anurag Kashyap said that he had offered Sushant Singh Rajput two films but the latter decided to work with bigger banners instead. He said Sushant wanted ‘validation’.

Sonu Sood arranges to bring back students from Kyrgyzstan, Kapil Sharma says: ‘You play villain in films, but you are a hero’

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma praised fellow actor Sonu Sood after the latter tweeted about arranging for the return of Indians stuck in the central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan. Kapil called Sonu real-life hero.

