Sonu Sood pledges support to woman whose home was ravaged by rains: ‘This Raksha Bandhan, let’s build our sister a new house’

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 12:23 IST

Actor Sonu Sood has pledged support for a family in West Bengal, whose home was ravaged by the rains. A Twitter user brought Sonu’s attention to the family’s plight.

Sharing a video on Twitter, the person wrote in Hindi, “Sonu Sood sir, this family is in Jalpaiguri. The woman’s husband is dead. She has a small child but nothing to feed it. The rains have added to their woes. You are her last hope. Please save this family if you can, Sonu sir.”

The actor replied to the tweet, and wrote, “Let’s help our sister out on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Let’s build her a new house.”

चलो आज रक्षा बंधन के अवसर पर असम में अपनी इस बहन का नया घर बनाते हैं। ❣️ https://t.co/ZyqgJKHQXb — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 3, 2020

Sonu’s gesture was met with warm appreciation by his fans. The actor has already found immense love for his sustained efforts to help migrants and the poor during the lockdown period. He started by arranging for buses and trains for migrant workers, and has now begun arranging flights for those stranded overseas. Priyanka Chopra recently called him an inspiration.

He announced on Monday, “Very happy to share with my friends wanting to come back to India.Bec of your requests I tried & have finally been able to add Delhi as a stopover for flight from Moscow. SG 9272, 04 August wl now be Moscow-Delhi-Chennai (Departure 2:35 PM)Waiting for u to reach ur homes soon.”

Sonu recently appeared in a special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, which the host said was designed as a tribute for him. “The episode with Sonu paaji was different from other shoots as it’s more like our tribute to him and with a dose of laughter. There is also an emotional live video chat with some of the migrants he helped,” Kapil was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying.

