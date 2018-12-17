Star Screen Awards: Small films emerge winner as Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone win red carpet

It was a star-studded night at the Star Screen Awards 2018 as Bollywood actors looked ready to sparkle in their red carpet best. While the award event itself belonged to Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree, Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun, leading stars such as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet.

The newly married couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone slayed in their matching black outfits as they walked the red carpet. Deepika, especially, chose to go for the dramatic as Ranveer shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “Damn it feel good to be a gangsta.” The actor walked away with the Best Actor trophy on Sunday night for his portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat.

Alia Bhatt, who won Best Actor for her performance in Raazi, looked like a princess in her beige outfit that had a ruffled skirt with embellished bodice. Rajkummar Rao, who also won the Best Actor award for his performance in Stree looked dapper in an emerald green suit paired with black pants, white shirt and a bow-tie. Mouni Roy, who debuted in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s Gold, chose to wear a blush pink coloured gown.

Director Dinesh Vijan, who recently tied the knot with Parmita Tanwar was also present at the award ceremony. He picked the Best film award for Stree, one of the big hits of 2018 starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

The hosts of the night, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal twinned in a black suit and pant paired with white shirt.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 14:07 IST