e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Suhana Khan shares gorgeous new pics, Richa Chadha supports Samyuktha Hegde against moral policing

Suhana Khan shares gorgeous new pics, Richa Chadha supports Samyuktha Hegde against moral policing

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has shares some stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. After Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde was harassed by a woman in a Bangalore park, actor Richa Chadha has come out in support of her.

bollywood Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Suhana Khan has shared new pictures of herself while Richa Chadha has come out in support of Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde.
Suhana Khan has shared new pictures of herself while Richa Chadha has come out in support of Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde.
         

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana stuns as an ‘island girl’, see her latest pic

Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday shared fresh pictures of herself to wow her many fans. Earlier this year, Suhana flew down from New York to be with her family during the pandemic.

Read more here

Richa Chadha voices support as Samyuktha Hegde gets heckled for her outfit: ‘The world doesn’t need more moral policing’

Richa Chadha has come out in support of Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde, who had shared a video on Instagram, claiming harassment by a woman for working out while wearing a sports bra at a park.

Read more here

Ankita Lokhande shares tribute video by Adhyayan Suman for Sushant Singh Rajput, he says: ‘Means world to me, all SSR fans’

Ankita Lokhande has shared a video tribute by fellow actor Adhyayan Suman, dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput. The video features montages of Sushant with Ankita’s voiceover of her recent interviews on the actor. It also features Adhyayan singing.

Read more here

Rhea Chakraborty’s father issues statement after son Showik’s arrest: ‘Congratulations India, next on line is my daughter’

Issuing a statement after the arrest of Showik Chakraborty, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit spoke about how a middle class family had been demolished and how his daughter would be the next to be arrested.

Read more here

Dia Mirza comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut who was called ‘haramkhor’ by Sanjay Raut, asks him to apologise

Dia Mirza spoke in support of Kangana Ranaut after the latter questioned the silence of ‘intolerance debate warriors’ for not speaking against Shiv Sena leader who called her ‘haramkhor’.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Rhea Chakraborty joins NCB probe, to come face-to-face with brother Showik
Rhea Chakraborty joins NCB probe, to come face-to-face with brother Showik
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Record one-day jump of over 90,000 Covid-19 cases takes India’s tally past 4.11 million
Record one-day jump of over 90,000 Covid-19 cases takes India’s tally past 4.11 million
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, police calls it ‘major incident’
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, police calls it ‘major incident’
‘GST means economic apocalypse’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe at govt
‘GST means economic apocalypse’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe at govt
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In