Ankita Lokhande shares tribute video by Adhyayan Suman for Sushant Singh Rajput, he says: ‘Means world to me, all SSR fans’

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 09:08 IST

Actor Ankita Lokhande has shared a video by fellow actor Adhyayan Suman, made as a tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput. Both Ankita and Adhyayan have been talking about Sushant and lent support to the family in their quest for justice.

Sharing the video, Ankita wrote: “Tribute to Sushant Speechless!!” Replying to Ankita, Adhyayan wrote in the comments section: “Means the world to me and all ssr fans out there Ankita thank u! The least I could do for all his well wishers and loved ones!” The video, which is a montage of Sushant and also features Adhyayan singing. A major part of the video features Ankita’s voice from her previous interviews to news channels where she had refuted the idea that Sushant had mental health issues.

Sharing the video, Adhyayan had written: “Jab tak 2.0 - A tribute for SSR Thank you Ankita @lokhandeankita for sharing this and being a part of this tribute ! The least I could do is to put a smile on peoples faces who have been relentlessly fighting for #justiceforsushant . He will live in our hearts forever.”

Adhyayan and his father actor Shekhar Suman were among the first to speak up for the need for the fair probe into Sushant’s death. They have also spoken about workings of Bollywood. After the emergence of a drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the actor, speaking to Times of India, had said how he had witnessed drug use at high-profile Bollywood parties. He had said: “As far as my experience is concerned, during my initial days in the industry, I went to a couple of big, high-profile parties where I saw a few actors doing drugs. It would be wrong of me to say that everyone does drugs, because that is not the case. There are few people in the high-profile parties who do them and it is really unfortunate. I decided not to be a part of those gatherings, forget doing drugs.”

Ankita has been supportive towards Sushant’s family. She spoke to Republic TV and had refuted that Sushant was depressed. She had said: “Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy.”

