Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber dance for their kids on a fake outing: ‘Trying to keep spirits high’. Watch

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 11:03 IST

Actor Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber, who are staying indoors with their three kids, found an innovative way to refresh the atmosphere in their household. The couple dressed up their kids: daughter Nisha and twin sons Noah and Asher like they would have for an outing, made them sit on their respective strollers and entertained them with a live dance performance in the open area of their building premises.

Sunny shared a video in which the two can be seen dancing around their kids to Justin Timberlake’s hit single - Can’t Stop The Feeling. The kids look happy as they clap for their parents. The actor wrote in the caption, “Trying to keep spirits high with a little @justintimberlake My children have been locked up in our building for many days now. @dirrty99 trying to do our best everyday :) Daniels dancing is the best!! Lol.”

The video got almost 50,000 ‘likes’ within five minutes of arriving on Instagram. A fan reacted, “So beautiful family...god bless you all.” Another commented, “Killing”. One more fan wrote, “Soooo...cuttteee..”

Sunny has otherwise been painting in isolation. She has been working on an abstract art and occasionally shares clips from her painting sessions on her Instagram Stories.

Much before the lockdown, Sunny had shared a picture from her family’s outing amid the coronavirus outbreak. In the picture, the entire family can be seen wearing family masks as they gear up to step out of the house. She had written, “A new era! So sad that my kids have to now live like this but it’s necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask Day 1... @dirrty99 and Nathalina team family effort!”

Like Sunny, many celebrity parents are thinking of interesting ways to keep their kids busy at home. A video clip shared by Ayushmann Khurrana showed the actor and his writer wife Tahira Kashyap painting together along with their kids Virushka and Virajveer. Neha Dhupia has also been sharing pictures of her one-year-old daughter Mehr who loves to play with paint at home. Kareena Kapoor has also been sharing paintings made by her three-year-old son Taimur.

