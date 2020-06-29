Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares photo from prayer meet: ‘A final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother’

bollywood

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti bade an emotional farewell to him. Sharing a picture from the prayer meet at their residence in Patna, she wrote on Facebook, “A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are.... we will always love you for eternity. #Sushantsinghrajput.”

Condolence messages poured in from fans and well-wishers. “Will miss him dearly. He was a kind gentle soul, he will live forever in our hearts. Om Shanti. Thank you for sharing this Shweta,” one Facebook user wrote. “May God give strength to you and your family. May this great soul rest in heaven,” another commented. “Still can’t get over this. His energy and authentic soul will be missed dearly. Hugs to you and your family Shweta,” another wrote.

Shweta, who flew down to Patna from the US after Sushant’s death, remembered him in an emotional Facebook post. Sharing a picture of a handwritten card given to her by him, she wrote, “Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u.” The post has now been deleted.

After Sushant’s death, Shweta revealed her five-year-old son Nirvanh’s heartwarming response to the news. “When I told Nirvanh the news that Mamu is no more, he said ‘But he is alive in your heart’ 3 times. When a 5 yr old can say something like that... think how strong we should all be,” she wrote.

She also urged Sushant’s fans to stay strong and wrote, “Stay Strong everyone.... especially the fans of Sushant... please understand he lives in our hearts and he will always keep doing so....Please don’t do anything that can hurt his soul....Stay Strong! #LongliveSushant #Keeppraying.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

