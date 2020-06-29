In Sushant Singh Rajput’s memory, Bhumi Pednekar pledges to feed 550 underprivileged families

bollywood

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 13:07 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar has joined hands with Ek Saath: The Earth Foundation to feed 550 underprivileged families as a tribute to him.

In a statement shared on Instagram, she said, “I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through the Ek Saath Foundation in memory of my dear friend. Let’s show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever.”

Pragya Kapoor, who runs the NGO, is sponsoring meals for 3,400 needy families with her husband and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor. She had earlier told IANS, “It’s our way of honouring him and his craft, everything he has done and achieved, to celebrate him and everything he stands for. As friends, it gives us something to hold on to.”

Sushant died on June 14. Bhumi mourned his demise in an Instagram post and wrote, “Rest in Peace my friend… Shocked and Heartbroken...Still can’t believe it...To star gazing and our endless chats...am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR.”

Also read: Shekhar Suman to meet Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna, urges Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to push for CBI probe

Bhumi also penned a poem for Sushant, remembering the moments she spent with him. “I wake up in the morning & I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits & moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldn’t imagine I would feel for you,” she wrote.

“You my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime. You were like the emergence of a Chaos. A chaos so different and potent it’s hard to explain. I know you can see the world grieving for you. There’s a sense of loss everyone feels, many that met & didn’t meet you. Your genius will live on with all the work you’ve done. And through that telescope I’ll spot you again, it will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest amongst many we love up there,” the poem added.

Sushant and Bhumi starred together in Abhishek Chaubey’s dacoit drama Sonchiriya, which released last year. The film also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more