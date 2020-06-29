In Sushant Singh Rajput’s memory, Bhumi Pednekar pledges to feed 550 underprivileged families
Bhumi Pednekar will feed 550 needy families in memory of her ‘dear friend’ and Sonchiriya co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.bollywood Updated: Jun 29, 2020 13:07 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar has joined hands with Ek Saath: The Earth Foundation to feed 550 underprivileged families as a tribute to him.
In a statement shared on Instagram, she said, “I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through the Ek Saath Foundation in memory of my dear friend. Let’s show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever.”
Pragya Kapoor, who runs the NGO, is sponsoring meals for 3,400 needy families with her husband and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor. She had earlier told IANS, “It’s our way of honouring him and his craft, everything he has done and achieved, to celebrate him and everything he stands for. As friends, it gives us something to hold on to.”
‘Supernova’ I wake up in the morning & I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits & moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldn’t imagine I would feel for you. The 1st time we met, you told me you would show me the stars, in my head I wondered-ya whatever, what a cheese ball. Little did I know you meant every word you said. With a smile full of pride you showed it to us, this massive big black hole, your best friend, your telescope. I was like - wait, what, really, you got this here!!! Full of excitement, in the middle of nowhere, you jumped like a child, ready to take us all on a journey... You took us to the moon & back, I remember the moon being red then. You showed us Saturn, Jupiter and a million stars. All of a sudden my might came crashing down, you made me realise I was just a fractal in this pond. You challenged me to write with my left hand & narrate versus backwards... You challenged me to races & quizzes & it drove me nuts... We spoke of Van Gogh, Gaudi & Descartes. We spoke of breaking patterns & creating new ones. We spoke of theories, success & life. We had debates & many fights. We listened to Beethoven & Mozart, we tried understanding their music through algorithms & charts. You spoke of Faraday, Chatelet & tried explaining Newton’s theories through Art. Just like that, from a Co-Star you became a teacher. You turned me into a seeker, ready with her book and pen, waiting for class to begin. I remember your excitement on all the questions I asked, getting an answer from you wasn’t easy, you would turn that too into a learning task. You my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime. You were like the emergence of a Chaos. A chaos so different and potent it’s hard to explain. I know you can see the world grieving for you. There’s a sense of loss everyone feels, many that met & didn’t meet you. Your genius will live on with all the work you’ve done. And through that telescope I’ll spot you again, it will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest amoungst many we love up there. You truly are a double slit photon, A Neutron Star. You are going to be missed Our dear SSR. #SushantSinghRajput
Sushant died on June 14. Bhumi mourned his demise in an Instagram post and wrote, “Rest in Peace my friend… Shocked and Heartbroken...Still can’t believe it...To star gazing and our endless chats...am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR.”
Bhumi also penned a poem for Sushant, remembering the moments she spent with him. “I wake up in the morning & I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits & moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldn’t imagine I would feel for you,” she wrote.
“You my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime. You were like the emergence of a Chaos. A chaos so different and potent it’s hard to explain. I know you can see the world grieving for you. There’s a sense of loss everyone feels, many that met & didn’t meet you. Your genius will live on with all the work you’ve done. And through that telescope I’ll spot you again, it will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest amongst many we love up there,” the poem added.
Sushant and Bhumi starred together in Abhishek Chaubey’s dacoit drama Sonchiriya, which released last year. The film also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana.
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918
