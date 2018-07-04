Sushant Singh Rajput turns director; set to make a space film

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has a long list of films lined up and to add another feather to his cap, he has decided to turn director and helm a sci-fi genre space film. Sushant’s decision to turn director stems from the fact that he was to work in Chanda Mama Door Ke, a film based on space and the universe, but since that film does not seem to be taking off right now, Sushant is set to make a film of his own, on the subject.

After HT contacted, a source close to the actor says, “Sushant’s passion for making a space film has got him in the shoes of a director. He will take on direction for the first time along with acting and co-producing the first ever space movie made in Bollywood.”

With projects such as Kedarnath, Drive and Son Chiriya already in his kitty, the actor wasn’t being able to decide on the dates of Chanda Mama Door Ke, however, he is determined to direct and co-produce a film of his own, along with Varun Mathur, co-founder of his business venture Innsaei.

“Sushant’s passion for the moon and space is second to none in the film industry. He has unparalleled interest to learn more about the universe, and to delve into anything that might help him understand this phenomenon further. However, Sushant will not be able to give his dates to this project (Chanda Mama Door Ke) right now. Having said that, it does not mean we won’t be making a space film. Innsaei Ventures is quite keen on making a space film and Sushant will be working on this very soon,” Varun said in a statement.

He added, “I extend my very best wishes to Sanjay Puran Singh and Viki Rajani (who will direct and produce Chanda Mama Door Ke) for their film. I hope it brings them great success.”

Interestingly, the actor recently bought a small piece of land on the moon called Sea of Muscovy, which resembles the map of India.

