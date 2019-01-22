Sushmita Sen shares photo with her father and boyfriend Rohman Shawl, says I love you guys. See pics

Actor Sushmita Sen was at Kolkata recently for a fashion show for designer Ashish N Soni. The actor walked the ramp to cheers and applause and later shared a video of her catwalk. Sushmita was accompanied by her favourite men on the trip - her father and her boyfriend. The three then spent some quality time together at a restaurant in Kolkata as well and Sushmita shared pictures of them having a lighthearted conversation.

She captioned this picture, “Amidst great company, delightful conversations, a darling chef from the #philippines & yes, #teppanyaki. We really enjoyed the food & loved the hospitality, Thank you #panasian #sonarbangla #itc #kolkata. My dad in the company of three very talkative souls @kyana.emmot @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly. #sharing #fundinner #laughter #love #life #friends #family. I love you guys!!!”

She also shared pictures from a press conference and wrote, “#moments #pressconference #postshow #bpft #mystylemypride #myidentitymypride. #kolkata what a fabbbbb job @kyana.emmot Loved the #hair & #makeup you go girl!! Ashish Soni you rock...what a memorable look & that fit!!!sharing #cherished #memories I love you guys!!!.”

Sushmita walked down the ramp with a huge smile on her face and she captioned this video, “A walk of pride & that too in a three piece suit.What a fabbbbb show!!! Kolkata turned up in full force on a Sunday night!!Their energy, love & awesomeness, I will forever cherish!! Thank you #bpft & designer Ashish N Soni for choosing me to celebrate your theme #pride #mystylemypride #myidentitymypride #psentertainment #memorable #powerful #showstopper. I love you guys!!!!”

Sushmita and Rohman have been in a relationship for a few months and she has shared picture with him, of him and of him with her family before.

