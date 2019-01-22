 Sushmita Sen shares photo with her father and boyfriend Rohman Shawl, says I love you guys. See pics
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Sushmita Sen shares photo with her father and boyfriend Rohman Shawl, says I love you guys. See pics

Actor Sushmita Sen was in Kolkata for a fashion show and she was accompanied by her father and boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

bollywood Updated: Jan 22, 2019 17:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sushmita Sen,Sushmita Sen Rohman Shawl,Sushmita Sen Rohman Shawl pictures
Sushmita Sen in Kolkata with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and father.

Actor Sushmita Sen was at Kolkata recently for a fashion show for designer Ashish N Soni. The actor walked the ramp to cheers and applause and later shared a video of her catwalk. Sushmita was accompanied by her favourite men on the trip - her father and her boyfriend. The three then spent some quality time together at a restaurant in Kolkata as well and Sushmita shared pictures of them having a lighthearted conversation.

She captioned this picture, “Amidst great company, delightful conversations, a darling chef from the #philippines & yes, #teppanyaki. We really enjoyed the food & loved the hospitality, Thank you #panasian #sonarbangla #itc #kolkata. My dad in the company of three very talkative souls @kyana.emmot @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly. #sharing #fundinner #laughter #love #life #friends #family. I love you guys!!!”

She also shared pictures from a press conference and wrote, “#moments #pressconference #postshow #bpft #mystylemypride #myidentitymypride. #kolkata what a fabbbbb job @kyana.emmot Loved the #hair & #makeup you go girl!! Ashish Soni you rock...what a memorable look & that fit!!!sharing #cherished #memories I love you guys!!!.”

Sushmita walked down the ramp with a huge smile on her face and she captioned this video, “A walk of pride & that too in a three piece suit.What a fabbbbb show!!! Kolkata turned up in full force on a Sunday night!!Their energy, love & awesomeness, I will forever cherish!! Thank you #bpft & designer Ashish N Soni for choosing me to celebrate your theme #pride #mystylemypride #myidentitymypride #psentertainment #memorable #powerful #showstopper. I love you guys!!!!”

Sushmita and Rohman have been in a relationship for a few months and she has shared picture with him, of him and of him with her family before.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 17:39 IST

more from bollywood