e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Swara Bhasker hits the road to meet her mother

Swara Bhasker hits the road to meet her mother

The actor travelled to Delhi to meet her mother who had an accident

bollywood Updated: May 22, 2020 23:02 IST
Titas Chowdhury
Titas Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The actor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding
The actor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding
         

Swara Bhasker has been having a rather eventful lockdown. A few weeks earlier, she rescued an injured infant black kite and a kitten. And recently, the actor decided to take the road to be with her mother, Prof Ira Bhasker, when she came to know that her mother had a fall and had a shoulder injury. Intra-city travels during the lockdown are no cakewalk but after acquiring the travel and other permits, she travelled 1400km to reach Delhi from Mumbai across a span of two days.

 

Talking about it, she says, “I had been feeling both restless and guilty for not being in Delhi to help my mum. So when movement was allowed, I got the necessary permissions and decided to go from Mumbai to Delhi by road. It was a mega two day road trip with all my five pets - three cats, a kitten and one dog.”

She says that though she was away from her parents, it was a matter of great relief for her that her mother was not alone after the injury. Divulging details, Bhasker says, “My mum fell and fractured her shoulder in her Delhi home last week and I have been in lockdown in Bombay worrying. It is a fracture of the collarbone and so, her whole torso is in a brace and she has to keep her right hand and right side of the torso immobilised. Luckily my sister-in-law was in Delhi and was able to move in and help my mom with daily tasks like changing and combing her hair.”

The Veere Di Wedding (2018) actor says that she was happy to surprise her parents. “I didn’t tell my parents as I knew they would be worried and so when I arrived in Delhi, they were both taken totally by surprise. I am so glad to be with them and be able to help my mum a bit. I am useless in the kitchen but I comb her hair with great sincerity,” she signs off.

 

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In