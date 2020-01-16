e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu reveals why she did Judwaa 2

Taapsee Pannu reveals why she did Judwaa 2

Taapsee Pannu has said that her decision to appear in the mainstream film Judwaa 2, after having starred in smaller, more serious movies, was a conscious one.

bollywood Updated: Jan 16, 2020 18:02 IST
Titas Chowdhury
Titas Chowdhury
Hindustan Times
Taapsee Pannu on the sets of Judwaa 2.
Taapsee Pannu on the sets of Judwaa 2.
         

With films like Baby (2015), Pink (2016) and Naam Shabana (2017), Taapsee Pannu earned the moniker of a serious actor. And then came Judwaa 2 (2017) that saw the actor in a glamourised avatar. To this date, the comic caper remains her most commercial film. It might have been tagged as a popcorn flick but it was a rather important film for her. “When I did Judwaa 2, I didn’t only want to achieve a certain box office figure but also break the myth that a girl who works in unconventional films cannot be a mainstream actor,” Taapsee says.

The actor says that it was a much needed step to break out of the mould and perception that people had created about her. She explains, “The stereotyping is out there to eat you. If I didn’t do Judwaa 2, people would’ve kept me aside saying that I’m can only play offbeat roles. I can do both now.”

 

She says that she’s now happy to tread the middle path and strike a balance between mainstream and content-driven cinema. “What has happened from Judwaa 2 to now is that the line between glamourised and content-driven films has blurred. I’m, in fact, doing a film this year which will be highly glamourised but it’ll have a very strong story and my character will also be very strong. I’m hoping that I can continue walking through this middle path in the future too,” she shares.

For Taapsee, it’s important to branch out beyond films as well. And so, being a sports lover, she has owned a team in the Premiere Badminton League. Ask the 32-year-old actor if she plans on foraying into other sports and she says, “I entered this space because I knew badminton a little bit and what goes behind this. Unless I’m well-versed with a particular sport, I’ll be pretty aimless having a team. It should come out of knowing the sport first. As of now, I know no other sport that well,” she concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Five held as J&K police busts Jaish module in Srinagar; foil terror bid planned for R-Day
Five held as J&K police busts Jaish module in Srinagar; foil terror bid planned for R-Day
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
BJP, Jana Sena join hands, announce alliance in Andhra Pradesh
BJP, Jana Sena join hands, announce alliance in Andhra Pradesh
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
Bajaj Chetak 2.0 puts focus firmly on India’s electric two-wheeler future
Bajaj Chetak 2.0 puts focus firmly on India’s electric two-wheeler future
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreBCCI central contractsShershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news